Indica

Baby Jokerz

Baby Jokerz is a phenotype of the indica-dominant Compound Genetics strain Jokerz, made from a genetic cross of White Runtz x Jet Fuel Gelato. Baby Jokerz has vibrant purple and green buds with strong aromatics of fuel, a touch of citrus candy, and dough. It offers consumers a mix of energizing and relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Baby Jokerz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

