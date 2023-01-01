stock photo similar to Bread And Butter
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Bread And Butter

aka Bread N' Butter, Bread & Butter

Bread And Butter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Donkey Butter and Baker’s Dozen. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bread And Butter is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, the average price of Bread And Butter typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bread And Butter’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bread And Butter, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

