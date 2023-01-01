Bread And Butter
aka Bread N' Butter, Bread & Butter
Bread And Butter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Donkey Butter and Baker’s Dozen. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bread And Butter is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, the average price of Bread And Butter typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bread And Butter’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bread And Butter, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Bread And ButterOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bread And Butter products near you
Similar to Bread And Butter near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—