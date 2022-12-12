Baklava
Baklava effects are mostly energizing.
Baklava is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, focused, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Baklava, before let us know! Leave a review.
Baklava sensations
Baklava helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
