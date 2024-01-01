stock photo similar to Balla Runtz
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Balla Runtz

Balla Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Balla Runtz is over 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Balla Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Balla Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Balla Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Balla Runtz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Balla Runtz products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Balla Runtz near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight