stock photo similar to Banana Bliss
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Banana Bliss

Banana Bliss is a 60% sativa and 40% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bananas and Blue Banana. This strain is a fruity and uplifting hybrid that offers a smooth and creamy profile with a hint of banana. Banana Bliss has a tropical and sweet aroma with hints of blueberry and vanilla. The buds are large and dense, with light green and blue hues. Banana Bliss is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Bliss effects include happy, focused, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Bliss when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Flow Kana, Banana Bliss features flavors like banana, sweet, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Banana Bliss typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a fruity and uplifting hybrid that can help you feel happy and focused, Banana Bliss might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Bliss, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Buy strains with similar effects to Banana Bliss

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Banana Bliss strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Banana Bliss strain helps with

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Banana Bliss products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Banana Bliss near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Banana Bliss strain reviews4

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.