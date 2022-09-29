Blue Banana
Blue Banana effects are mostly calming.
Blue Banana potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Banana is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Blue Dream and Banana OG. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, focused, and relaxed. Blue Banana has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blue Banana, before let us know! Leave a review.
Blue Banana sensations
Blue Banana helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
