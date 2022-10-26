Banana Cake
Banana Cake is a cannabis strain bred by In House Genetics from Banana OG and Seed Junky Genetics' famed best-selling Wedding Cake. Wedding Cake crosses are very popular, and 'Banana Cake' can also be an aka for Banana Cream Cake, from a different breeder. Banana Cake is an indica hybrid strain and a Leafly top 12 strain of the 2022 harvest.
