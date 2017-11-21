ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 26 reviews

Banana Cream OG

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 26 reviews

Banana Cream OG

Banana Cream OG is grown by Vagrant Hill Farms of Forest Grove, Oregon. This strain is a hybrid cross of Blue Dream, Banana OG, and Ocean Beach OG. It emits strong notes of orange and spearmint, and expresses tight lime green buds. Not much more is known about this strain other than its heavy, OG-forward effects that lay into the body and gain weight with continued consumption.

Effects

Show all

17 people reported 99 effects
Relaxed 88%
Euphoric 47%
Creative 41%
Happy 35%
Uplifted 29%
Depression 35%
Stress 35%
Pain 23%
Insomnia 17%
Nausea 17%
Dry mouth 23%
Dizzy 17%
Dry eyes 17%

Reviews

26

Lineage

First strain parent
Banana OG
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Banana Cream OG

