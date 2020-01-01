Bringing two fruity strains together, Ethos Genetics created Banana Daddy by crossing Granddaddy Purp with Banana Hammock R1. Expect big, chunky purple buds that put out terpenes that are a mixture of bubblegum and gas. The high is on the heavy side but still inspires good conversation and laughter. This strain is perfect for winding down in the evening with good company.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Banana Daddy nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Banana Daddy nearby.
Lineage
Products with Banana Daddy
Hang tight. We're looking for Banana Daddy nearby.