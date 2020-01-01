ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Banana Daddy
Banana Daddy

Banana Daddy

Bringing two fruity strains together, Ethos Genetics created Banana Daddy by crossing Granddaddy Purp with Banana Hammock R1. Expect big, chunky purple buds that put out terpenes that are a mixture of bubblegum and gas. The high is on the heavy side but still inspires good conversation and laughter. This strain is perfect for winding down in the evening with good company.

Lineage

First strain parent
Banana Hammock R1
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Banana Daddy

