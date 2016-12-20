ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Banana Diesel

Banana Diesel

Banana Diesel balances the polar effects of its parent strains, Banana Kush and Super Sour Diesel. A slightly energizing kick followed by intense focus makes this a perfect strain for daytime consumption with effects that steer clear of undesirable lethargy. These thick, pale green buds reek a sweet, fruity aroma and preface the tangy taste to come. Banana Diesel is a potent appetite stimulant and stress combatant, suitable for either weight or mood disorders.

Effects

Happy 53%
Focused 50%
Relaxed 48%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 41%
Stress 43%
Depression 29%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 29%
Migraines 19%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

85

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Sour Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Banana Kush
parent
Strain
Banana Diesel

