Banana MAC
aka Banana Miracle Alien Cookies
Banana MAC effects are mostly energizing.
Banana MAC potency is higher THC than average.
Banana MAC, also known as Banana Miracle Alien Cookies,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, creative, and tingly. Banana MAC has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Banana MAC, before let us know! Leave a review.
Banana MAC sensations
Banana MAC helps with
- 39% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 32% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
