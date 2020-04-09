ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Banana Mango
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company by crossing Mango Trees, Banana OG, and Blueberry Muffin, Banana Mango is a frosty lime green cultivar that makes for an awesome fruity treat. This strain could be called “smoothie” with its tasty banana candy and mango nectar flavor profile. Banana Mango tastes like the tropics and will transport you to a vacation on the beach where it may calm your nerves and settle you down. 

 

Member since 2018
Blew my mind straight away. Tastes and smells like ripe bananas. Very pungent. Pleasant on the palate and easy on the lungs. Very smooth toke. This stuff is no joke and it will put you in a trance. Good for pain, anxiety, depression and nerves. Would've definitely bought more than 2 grams had I know...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Blueberry Muffin
Banana OG
