Banana Pudding is a cross between GSC and Banana OG. When it comes to flavor, the name says it all—it’s like eating a vanilla wafer cookie off the top of some fresh-made banana pudding; its earthy fruit flavor pairs perfectly with the doughy spiciness of GSC. Like most sweet and earthy kushes, this strain will offer a profound body effect, however, it won’t be so stony that it keeps you from enjoying company. Banana Pudding is the perfect strain for watching funny movies at the end of the day with loved ones. Be prepared to experience plenty of belly laughs as you slowly melt into the couch.