Banana Roze
Banana Roze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Pudding and Roze. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, offering a well-rounded experience that combines the best of both worlds. Banana Roze is celebrated for its delightful flavor profile that combines tropical banana notes with a hint of berry sweetness. With a THC content averaging around 22%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a balanced high with a touch of relaxation and euphoria. Leafly customers report that Banana Roze's effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Roze when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and chronic pain. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Banana Roze features flavors that are reminiscent of ripe bananas and mixed berries. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and sedating properties. The average price of Banana Roze typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Banana Roze, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Banana RozeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Banana Roze products near you
Similar to Banana Roze near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—