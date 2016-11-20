ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 6 reviews

Bango

Bango

Bango is a hybrid strain with a rich terpene profile and tropical flavors worth sharing. This hybrid is a combination of White Fire Alien OG and Mango Kush, exhibiting subtle hints of each on the nose and palate. With sweet, fruity flavors of mango, banana, and pine, and an aroma with sweet floral notes and citrus peel, Bango offers an enchanting bouquet that will linger in the air. Bango’s effects are equal parts cerebral and stimulating, and is certain to get you talking. This strain is preferred for mood elevation, appetite stimulation, and nullifying depression. 

Reviews

I got a pre roll from Urban Farmacy in Portland. When I say funky I mean funky. Very tasty and fresh. I felt like I could go on with my day. I remained clear headed however I felt this comfort of a fresh bud force field that stayed with me for a while. would def try again. not because it was $6.25 ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
 Bango [H] (White Fire Alien OG [H] × Mango Kush [H]) method - flower by canabiotix effects - uplifted, focussed, relaxed, creative, alert, calm for - stress and anxiety. not a complete painkiller. for insomnia and for just zoning out while still being productively conscience. wouldnt say light or ...
CreativeFocusedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
bango tastes so bomb. when yoiu smoke the flavor is very sweet and pungent and burns smooth. very head high so you can get things done.
ArousedFocusedGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Lineage

White Fire Alien OG
Mango Kush
Bango

