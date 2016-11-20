Bango is a hybrid strain with a rich terpene profile and tropical flavors worth sharing. This hybrid is a combination of White Fire Alien OG and Mango Kush, exhibiting subtle hints of each on the nose and palate. With sweet, fruity flavors of mango, banana, and pine, and an aroma with sweet floral notes and citrus peel, Bango offers an enchanting bouquet that will linger in the air. Bango’s effects are equal parts cerebral and stimulating, and is certain to get you talking. This strain is preferred for mood elevation, appetite stimulation, and nullifying depression.
