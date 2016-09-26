Batgirl is a sativa-dominant hybrid with beautiful effects. This Jack’s Cleaner and Blueberry cross brings out a unique and pleasant aroma of sweet berry and spicy chemicals. The strain’s hybrid effects express themselves as a heady euphoria that uplifts the mind while gently coating the body in calming haze. Weight can be felt on the eyelids as Batgirl circulates a warm, calming sensation through the body, making this strain ideal for consumers looking to shrug off stress and fatigue while improving mood.