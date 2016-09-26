Batman OG, named for the Caped Crusader of the DC Universe, is a potent indica that hits the body like POW! This knockout strain binds the consumer to the couch and offers relaxing physical effects that are calming and sedative. Batman OG has deep earthy notes intermixed with scents of skunk and pine. It combats insomnia, stress, and chronic pain so well, it will have you saying, “Holy indica, Batman!”
