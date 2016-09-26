ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Batman OG
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Batman OG
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.6 20 reviews

Batman OG

Batman OG

Batman OG, named for the Caped Crusader of the DC Universe, is a potent indica that hits the body like POW! This knockout strain binds the consumer to the couch and offers relaxing physical effects that are calming and sedative. Batman OG has deep earthy notes intermixed with scents of skunk and pine. It combats insomnia, stress, and chronic pain so well, it will have you saying, “Holy indica, Batman!”  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

20

Show all

Avatar for valdirte05
Member since 2016
Damn, shit hit harder than Batfleck do. Smoked a bowl out a can cuz that's I do round here just meow and bout to melt into bed. I feel like I keep bobbin my head jaja
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for StackGreen86
Member since 2017
This bad boy will knock you down. It's an extremely potent strain that gives you a mind-numbing, zombie trance inducing stone. I only gave 4 stars because I don't prefer this kind of high, but if its what you want, you'll be one happy customer. Crystals everywhere, and even vaping it messed my lungs...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for msmit
Member since 2016
Super fun to smoke with good friends. Lots of laughs, hits you hard!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for Gluemangoo
Member since 2017
It's the old school taste from back in the days 12 years ago. Full skunk and full bouquet in taste and flavor.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for crawling-hobbit
Member since 2017
Wow. Had this last night for bedtime use and after several hits, it was time for sleep! I have really bad insomnia, but batman kicked its a$$. No bad dreams either!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Batman OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Batman OG nearby.

Products with Batman OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Batman OG nearby.

Most popular in