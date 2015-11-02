ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Leafly flower of BC Sweet Tooth

Indica

4.1 30 reviews

BC Sweet Tooth

BC Sweet Tooth

Developed in British Columbia by BC Bud Depot, BC Sweet tooth is an indica-dominant hybrid known for its quick flowering time and candy taste.  A hardy plant, this strain can be grown outdoors where it can flower in under 7 weeks, but it prefers the indoors where it may flower as soon as 6 weeks. The result of a cross with earlier generations of BC Sweet Tooth and classic Sweet Tooth, these sugary flowers are sure to satisfy your craving. The crystalline buds have a strong, sweet smell with a hint of citrus, and users report that this treat satisfies with a long-lasting, potent feeling that hits fast.

Effects

23 people reported effects
Happy 47%
Uplifted 43%
Relaxed 39%
Creative 34%
Sleepy 34%
Insomnia 52%
Stress 52%
Depression 34%
Nausea 34%
Anxiety 34%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 17%
Headache 13%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

30

Love this strain! I put about 2g of pure kief into some cream cheese and ate about 2-3tbsp on some crackers. To my surprise, once the high came on I became incredibly turned on! I've been on anti-depressants for a few months now and have had an extremely low sex drive, so for me finding out that I r...
ArousedHappy
The aloha berry is full of all colors has a very pungent smell and very rich sweet full taste and has a hell of a high I assume it is a hybrid because of the color and the intensity of the high is all encompassing body and mind very relaxing and euphoric I would go as far to say that it's a trippy s...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
recently moved to the Seattle Area and found this in a dispensary. I have Bipolar Disorder and it really helped me with Focus and Anger issues. The taste is sweet but shows up after you exhale. Did cause the munchies but helped with Nausea
CreativeFocusedTalkativeUplifted
MUNCHIES! The high alone is extremely dream like and pleasant. This is a sativa dominant with somewhat of a down. It gives you a feeling of extreme creativity. The high will hit in waves of drowsy/lazy and motivated.
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
This is a great strain. Dubbed grapefruit by farmers. Has a very fruity/sweet taste to it, nice to smoke when you're on the go. Would definitely recommend this bud to anyone, gives you a great uplifting, euphoric high (in my opinion). Relaxes you and let's you sleep.
Uplifted
Photos

Lineage

Sweet Tooth
Strain
BC Sweet Tooth

Products with BC Sweet Tooth

