Developed in British Columbia by BC Bud Depot, BC Sweet tooth is an indica-dominant hybrid known for its quick flowering time and candy taste. A hardy plant, this strain can be grown outdoors where it can flower in under 7 weeks, but it prefers the indoors where it may flower as soon as 6 weeks. The result of a cross with earlier generations of BC Sweet Tooth and classic Sweet Tooth, these sugary flowers are sure to satisfy your craving. The crystalline buds have a strong, sweet smell with a hint of citrus, and users report that this treat satisfies with a long-lasting, potent feeling that hits fast.
