Indica

4.3 259 reviews

Purple Candy

aka Candy Purple

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 259 reviews

Purple Candy

Purple Candy is one of those indica-dominant crosses that’s good all around, especially for those who need strong relaxing medication. This British Columbian strain is commonly thought to be a cross of BC Sweet Tooth and Mendocino Purps, and its large flowers with rich purple coloring and amber hairs support the purple genetics. Purple Candy’s frosty buds will leave your hands sticky, much like normal candy, but instead of a sugar rush it will provide some happy sativa effects. The sensation will settle into a full body buzz that may leave you lazy and ready for bed. Sugary-sweet in scent and taste, Purple Candy will have you thinking of your favorite grape-flavored treat.

Effects

182 people reported 1351 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 57%
Sleepy 54%
Euphoric 48%
Hungry 29%
Stress 36%
Insomnia 34%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 25%
Depression 19%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 18%
Headache 6%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

259

