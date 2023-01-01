Beach Crasher
Beach Crasher is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Crasher and TK Bx1. This strain is also known as Cookie Pebbles OG. Beach Crasher offers a potent flavor profile that combines sweet gasoline, creamy nuttiness, and earthy undertones. Beach Crasher is 25% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Beach Crasher effects include feeling tingly, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Beach Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Jungle Boys, Beach Crasher features flavors like orange, tropical, and sage. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Beach Crasher typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel like you’re crashing on a sunny beach, Beach Crasher might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Beach Crasher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
