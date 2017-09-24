Berry Larry by Taste Budz is an indica-leaning phenotype of Lemon Larry OG. This strain produces a laid-back body buzz while still allowing the consumer to get things done. The effects are happy, easy-going, and useful when it comes to tempering inflammation, mood, and stress. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a sweet, piney aroma with a tart berry flavor unique to this phenotype. Berry Larry’s buds express touches of dark, colorful foliage, giving the strain an alluring appearance.
