  3. Berry Larry
Hybrid

4.7 7 reviews

Berry Larry

Berry Larry

Berry Larry by Taste Budz is an indica-leaning phenotype of Lemon Larry OG. This strain produces a laid-back body buzz while still allowing the consumer to get things done. The effects are happy, easy-going, and useful when it comes to tempering inflammation, mood, and stress. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a sweet, piney aroma with a tart berry flavor unique to this phenotype. Berry Larry’s buds express touches of dark, colorful foliage, giving the strain an alluring appearance.  

Lineage

Strain parent
Larry OG
parent
Strain
Berry Larry

