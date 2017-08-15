Big Kush by Dinafem Seeds is a love letter to growers and Kush connoisseurs alike. By combining the generous genetics of Big Skunk with the ever-popular OG Kush, Dinafem has fashioned a strain that exhibits the balanced and flavorful attributes of OG Kush with the fuel-tinged lemon aroma and yield of their Big Bud/Skunk cross. This autoflowering strain finishes in 8 weeks and requires little manicuring due to the conservative number of fan leaves.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
13
wassafax
StonedDevilDoc
CandieGirl5969
theMyzer86
NatashaDolby
Photos
Lineage
Products with Big Kush
