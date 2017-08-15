ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 13 reviews

Big Kush

Big Kush by Dinafem Seeds is a love letter to growers and Kush connoisseurs alike. By combining the generous genetics of Big Skunk with the ever-popular OG Kush, Dinafem has fashioned a strain that exhibits the balanced and flavorful attributes of OG Kush with the fuel-tinged lemon aroma and yield of their Big Bud/Skunk cross. This autoflowering strain finishes in 8 weeks and requires little manicuring due to the conservative number of fan leaves.   

Reviews

Member since 2015
The buzz is quite good, chill, very kush-like. Good for my back. Now on the taste and smell: it's amazing. One of my all time favorite strains smell and taste-wise. If you, like me, enjoy citrusy, fruity smells and tastes in your bowl, i highly recommend getting it if it crosses your way.
Energetic Relaxed Uplifted
Member since 2016
First time trying this strain. So since I saw it had properties to combat nausea I just couldn't resist. Got it in a sugar wax form. I was on the verge of dry heaving before I heated up that nail and within seconds of inhaling a fat rip the nausea vanished! A gentle cerebral tingling, a blanket feel...
Euphoric Happy Relaxed Sleepy Tingly
Member since 2015
I absolutely love this strain!! I have multiple sclerosis and it really really helps with my symptoms! it gives you a nice body high of relaxation and it does what it says it's supposed to!!
Happy Relaxed Tingly Uplifted
Member since 2016
This strain is so relaxing!full body relaxation.
Creative Euphoric Focused Happy Relaxed
Member since 2015
Big Kush is 50/50 Hybrid that leaves you feeling uplifted and happy. Its a great strain if you suffer from PTSD, Depression, and stress. I can see pixles in the air. Its visually alteering more then a lot of other strains. I know everyone is different but I felt very relaxed and slightly couch locke...
Euphoric Happy Relaxed Sleepy Uplifted
Lineage

OG Kush
Big Kush

