Hybrid

4.7 62 reviews

Big Smooth

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Pine
Herbal
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Big Smooth
  • Pine
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Big Smooth by Exotic Genetix is a flavorful cross of OG Blueberry and Cookies and Cream. This indica-dominant hybrid offers a delicious terpene profile that smells sweet and doughy, like blueberry pancakes. Big Smooth grows bushy, medium-tall plants and has a flowering time of 55 to 66 days. Enjoy Big Smooth for its delicious flavor and euphoric, middleweight sedation. This strain is a seasoned fit for improving moods and tempering minor aches and pains.      

Effects

48 people reported 296 effects
Relaxed 64%
Happy 60%
Euphoric 37%
Uplifted 35%
Giggly 25%
Stress 27%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 20%
Fatigue 14%
Pain 14%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 8%
Anxious 4%
Headache 2%

Reviews

62

Avatar for reaper909
Member since 2016
What an amazing strain! Never heard of it before, and now coming here I'm seeing that it's new! I'm super excited to be among the first to review it! It takes like a blueberry glazed cake donut, in a way. It smells sweet like berries, its earthy, and piney. It comes on super strong, so it might be o...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for sharp705
Member since 2017
I picked up some Big Smooth about 5 or 6 months ago at my local Oakland dispensary with absolutely no knowledge of it other than there was Cookies & Cream with some sort of Blueberry lineage. The budtender was insistent that I give this a whirl, so I grabbed an 1/8th of flower. That 1/8th went qu...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Grrltrouble
Member since 2017
This strain is like a nice big dumb dog. Warm, friendly, happy, takes a second to get up from sitting but once you get going you're fine. Likes treats but isn't a hog. It's relaxed but up for anything. A very good addition to the repertoire.
CreativeHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for ChicagoVol
Member since 2017
Great weekend smoke, clear-headed high, with a lot of energy. Smooth vape, smooth taste, smooth high. Also, smoke it with somebody you like, 'cause this stuff make you horny
ArousedEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for VapeQueen710
Member since 2018
Method: King's Garden's Flower in a Vaporizer Aroma: Sweet, fresh, and flowery but not perfume-y. Honestly, smelled like an amazing candle that I want my whole room to smell like. 1/1 Stars. Taste: Creamy (and SMOOTH)! There's a bit of a fresh cut grass at first hit but then the after taste is def...
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

Cookies and Cream
Strain
Big Smooth

