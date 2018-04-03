ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Black Magic

Black Magic
Black Magic by Andromeda Strains is a deep, dark cannabis variety with exclusive genetics. Created from Melvanetics' own Buckeye Purple and Andromeda's Cherry Sauce, Black Magic combines top-shelf phenotypes to create a unique strain with an equally unique look. One of the growers at Andromeda Strains noted that Black Magic was created by crossing their two darkest plants, producing the darkest strain they've ever seen. Expressing intoxicating pungent and sweet aromas, Black Magic is not a strain to miss.  

Black magic by high altitude in WA is exceptionally smooth and effective. Purple weed is always good to me. Don't fear what I don't know. Don't be scared of black magic it smells and tastes like mulched leather with hints of dark fruit. A strong spell of relaxation in body and mind. Very euphoric an...
Acquired from BloomRoom in SF. Glorious nugs with abundant crystals. Definitely the product of two dark strains. Smoked extremely well through vape (looking forward to proper b rips). Instant head and body effects, really nice and much more toward the Indica side. Very solid and not couchy at all. R...
It's great! Super potent and strong. It's also great before bed, it helps me sleep.
Cherry Sauce
Buckeye Purple
Black Magic

