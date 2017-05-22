Black Magic Kush (also known simply as Black Magic) is an indica-dominant strain with mysterious and arcane genetics. With jade green foliage and bright orange pistils, Black Magic Kush looks nearly as good as it tastes. Exhibiting a terpene profile soaked in sweetness, berry, and herbaceous overtones, Black Magic Kush delivers a pleasurable variety of flavors, aromas, and effects that help nullify stress and encourage rest. Utilize this strain at the end of the day to make the most of its sleep-inducing qualities.