Black Pearl
Black Pearl is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Haze and Blue Dream. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Black Pearl is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Northern California Natural Collective, the average price of Black Pearl typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Black Pearl’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Pearl, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
