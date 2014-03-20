- Herbal
- Pine
- Peppery
Daughter of a Blueberry indica and the original Haze, this slightly sativa-dominant hybrid is a versatile strain. It has a pleasing taste and scent, and its furry dense buds produce full-bodied effects. Blue Haze is a great candidate for the regular consumer’s arsenal as it is appropriate for a broad spectrum of activities and provides the optimal balance between cerebral and physical effects.
