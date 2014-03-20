ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Daughter of a Blueberry indica and the original Haze, this slightly sativa-dominant hybrid is a versatile strain. It has a pleasing taste and scent, and its furry dense buds produce full-bodied effects. Blue Haze is a great candidate for the regular consumer’s arsenal as it is appropriate for a broad spectrum of activities and provides the optimal balance between cerebral and physical effects.

Effects

Show all

175 people reported 1444 effects
Happy 65%
Uplifted 58%
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 49%
Creative 37%
Stress 44%
Pain 27%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 26%
Headaches 16%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

264

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue Haze
Strain child
Tutti Frutti
child

10 Strain Pairings to Help You Celebrate Spring
10 Strain Pairings to Help You Celebrate Spring
The Best Cannabis Strains for the Holidays (According to Leafly Reviewers)
The Best Cannabis Strains for the Holidays (According to Leafly Reviewers)

