  Black Raspberry
Hybrid

4.6 13 reviews

Black Raspberry

Black Raspberry

From Bodhi Seeds, Black Raspberry crosses Goji OG, Raspberry F2, and Wookie 15. Buds grow dense with trichomes that offer rich flavors of ripe berries, lavender, and absinthe. The high is light with euphoric qualities that make for enjoyable conversation filled with creativity and laughter. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

13

Avatar for dob81
Member since 2017
I picked some up at Theory Wellness in great Barrington Massachusetts. It’s a great strain, very frosty, stickiness doesn’t leave your fingers. Very earthy flavor with a subtle sweetness that hits the back of your throat. A little goes a long way with this potent strain. A one hitter was enough to k...
feelings
CreativeFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for KEH81
Member since 2019
I’m fairly new to the marijuana dispensaries, hadn’t smoked much since college really! Now in my late 30s I’ve developed a more prevalent depression and anxiety. I take prescribed pharmaceuticals which definitely help in combo with therapy. I’ve been looking for strains that won’t make my anxiety f...
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Treefrog2020
Member since 2019
Theory Wellness grown purchased at Great Barrington, MA. Amazing fruity flavor from these very dense and potent nugs. Quick head rush high that softens into a smooth mellow and balanced high. Highly recommend this versatile strain for day or night time use!
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Enlightened_gemini
Member since 2019
You’ll feel a rush of happiness after your first hit, immediately pushing out any negative or racing thoughts and leaving you with a sense of pure bliss and ease. Great strain for treating depression, mood swings or stress.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Drewski64
Member since 2019
Great for hanging and watching a funny movie
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Goji OG
parent
Strain
Black Raspberry

Products with Black Raspberry

Most popular in