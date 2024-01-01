stock photo similar to Black Scotti
HybridTHC 23.5%CBD

Black Scotti

Black Scotti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Zhit. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Black Scotti is 23.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Black Scotti typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Black Scotti’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Scotti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

