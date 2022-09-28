Black Truffle
Black Truffle effects are mostly energizing.
Black Truffle potency is higher THC than average.
Black Truffle is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, energetic, and aroused. Black Truffle has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Black Truffle, before let us know! Leave a review.
Black Truffle sensations
Black Truffle helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
