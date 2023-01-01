stock photo similar to Black Zombie
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Black Zombie

Black Zombie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Double Purple Doja and Blue Bomber. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Black Zombie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Canadian Cannabis Genetics, the average price of Black Zombie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Black Zombie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Zombie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Black Zombie

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Black Zombie products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Black Zombie near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight