Blackberry Chem OG is a hybrid strain that combines the fruity, mid-level sedation of Blackberry with the gently stimulating but overall subdued Chemdawg. This strain’s unique aroma of tart chemicals and sweet fruit makes it a favorite for consumers with diverse palates. The effects are moderate on the physical and mental front, showing up as a warm haze in the mind and lightness in the body. Blackberry Chem OG lends itself to curbing minor physical discomfort and numbing the mind to repetitive tasks.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
18
MicahBrewer
killandwavi
pantherstealth
hjennifer00
SkullyOrganics
Find Blackberry Chem OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blackberry Chem OG nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Blackberry Chem OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Blackberry Chem OG nearby.