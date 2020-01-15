ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blackberry Cobbler
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Blackberry Cobbler
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 2 reviews

Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler is a lustrous flower with orange and red stigma knotted around frosty foliage. This strain was created by Phantom Farms, and is a cross of Blackberry Kush and Trainwreck. It expresses sweet, fruity aromas and a resilient growth structure, offering some mold resistance over its quick 55-day flowering time. Blackberry Cobbler generates an average yield, but the potent fragrance and pleasurable physical effects make every nug that much more precious.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

Show all

Avatar for Slicinator
Member since 2019
My boyfriend calls this his "dick in the dirt" go-to. Night time use for sure- we watch TV and relax until it's time to fall asleep quite easily. He only needs one hit but prefers three. I need five hits.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
write a review

Find Blackberry Cobbler nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blackberry Cobbler nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Blackberry Cobbler

Products with Blackberry Cobbler

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blackberry Cobbler nearby.

Most popular in