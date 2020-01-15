Blackberry Cobbler is a lustrous flower with orange and red stigma knotted around frosty foliage. This strain was created by Phantom Farms, and is a cross of Blackberry Kush and Trainwreck. It expresses sweet, fruity aromas and a resilient growth structure, offering some mold resistance over its quick 55-day flowering time. Blackberry Cobbler generates an average yield, but the potent fragrance and pleasurable physical effects make every nug that much more precious.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Lineage
Products with Blackberry Cobbler
