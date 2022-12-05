Blackberry Gary
Blackberry Gary is a hot new hybrid from breeder Serge Cannabis, a Cookies collaborator and longtime player in the SoCal cannabis scene. His new strain takes a special version of Gary Payton and crosses it with Sunset Sherbert and Zkittlez Bx2. The buds resemble little purple and green asteroids laced with orange hairs under milky trichomes. Expect luscious, berry terps with an earthy base and some creamy notes. Blackberry Gary won’t inspire you to run up and down the court quite like its parent’s NBA namesake, but it elicits a lax, buildable high perfect for recreation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blackberry Gary, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
