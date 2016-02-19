ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

3.1 27 reviews

Blackberry Hashplant

Blackberry Hashplant

Blackberry Hashplant is an indica strain that’s a harmony of Blackberry Kush and Hashplant Haze. It delivers well-balanced (although not long-lasting) effects whose potency varies among consumers. Blackberry Hashplant’s light green flowers are on the smaller side, with a dry, earthy aroma. This plant’s versatility makes it an excellent candidate for a variety of cerebral and physical medical purposes depending upon the patient’s ailments and response.

Effects

21 people reported 169 effects
Euphoric 57%
Sleepy 42%
Energetic 38%
Happy 33%
Uplifted 33%
Pain 71%
Anxiety 57%
Stress 42%
Nausea 28%
Migraines 28%
Dry mouth 47%
Dry eyes 33%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 9%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

27

Avatar for Riotess18
Member since 2012
I'm a heavy indica user with a really high tolerance, so because this strain made me feel unusually focused and energetic while being relaxed and sleepy, I succumbed to the freshness of nighttime energy and the first episode of the new season of Sons of Anarchy rather than allow myself to relax and ...
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for 223bronx
Member since 2013
LEG AND BACK PIN BEGONE
HappyUplifted
Avatar for banny
Member since 2013
Good head with light body high.
EuphoricSleepyTingly
Avatar for Samurai_JAC
Member since 2011
-BLACK BELT BUD-
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for rjuckett
Member since 2011
its alright i prefer a sativa then this indica
Sleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Hashplant Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Strain
Blackberry Hashplant

