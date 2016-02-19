Blackberry Hashplant is an indica strain that’s a harmony of Blackberry Kush and Hashplant Haze. It delivers well-balanced (although not long-lasting) effects whose potency varies among consumers. Blackberry Hashplant’s light green flowers are on the smaller side, with a dry, earthy aroma. This plant’s versatility makes it an excellent candidate for a variety of cerebral and physical medical purposes depending upon the patient’s ailments and response.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
27
Riotess18
223bronx
banny
Samurai_JAC
rjuckett
Find Blackberry Hashplant nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blackberry Hashplant nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Blackberry Hashplant
Hang tight. We're looking for Blackberry Hashplant nearby.