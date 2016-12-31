ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 30 reviews

Hashplant Haze

Hashplant Haze

The uplifting high of the Hashplant Haze is enjoyable throughout the day due to it's being a sativa dominant strain. The taste is that of fruity, hashy, haziness that comes from DNA Genetics by crossing California Hash Plant and Cannalope Haze.  

Effects

17 people reported 169 effects
Happy 105%
Uplifted 82%
Euphoric 70%
Relaxed 58%
Creative 47%
Pain 52%
Anxiety 41%
Stress 35%
Depression 29%
Nausea 17%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 11%
Paranoid 11%
Anxious 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

30

Avatar for Brehgirl
Member since 2011
this is a beautiful mix of sativa, fragrant and sweet , and beautifully sticky. The unusual taste does indeed have a bit of melon about it , which is apparently what a cantaloupe is so that explains that ... i dont think this is very high on the old thc as its a nice light uplifting creative strain ...
CreativeEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for acynecki
Member since 2013
Got it from a local dispensary. My gram looked a little dry and beat up but it did the trick This is a good strain for my migraines. Not too euphoric and it didn't make me slow or spacey. But still gave me the head numb effect that I need. It helped both the nausea component but also the head...
FocusedTingly
Avatar for toolfan1
Member since 2011
I like this shit. Never had a hashplant strain before so this was unique. Tastes really strange, like sweet but heavy. Smells heavenly and the particular batch I had had CRAZY orange hairs sticking out all over the place. Really mellow head high. A little pressure in the head, like the center o...
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for KevinAidenLogan
Member since 2013
This plant produces huge buds from the top to the bottom of the plant. Very few leaves to trim with this one and did I mention the HUGE dense buds which completely covers this fruity plant. I like how I'm able to function during the day and not get couch locked or too dazed with this strain. It's a ...
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for LotusKai
Member since 2017
I have a Hash Haze (supposedly Afghani, NL #1, and Hashplant; making it an 80/20 Indica dom hybrid according to another site. In this instance they are correct, with this being an all time favorite Indica.) The body high is verily intense, long lasting, and sedative heavy with a fair euporhia as a s...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Photos

Lineage

Cannalope Haze
Hash Plant
Hashplant Haze
Blue Galaxy
Blackberry Hashplant
