  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blackberry Trainwreck
Hybrid

4.4 29 reviews

Blackberry Trainwreck

aka Blackberry Wreck

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 29 reviews

Blackberry Trainwreck

Blackberry Trainwreck, or Blackberry Wreck, is a hybrid strain parented by two notable varieties, Blackberry Kush and Trainwreck. Led by indica genetics, Blackberry Trainwreck typically grows into chunky, dense conic buds that offer a sweet and earthy mix of berry flavors. Tension and stress melt away from the body on the exhale while the mind elevates to lighthearted positivity.

Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Blackberry Trainwreck

New Strains Alert: Strawberry Fields, Kona Gold, Blurple, Blackberry Trainwreck, and More
New Strains Alert: Strawberry Fields, Kona Gold, Blurple, Blackberry Trainwreck, and More

