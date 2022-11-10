Blood Orange
Blood Orange effects are mostly energizing.
Blood Orange potency is higher THC than average.
Blood Orange is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Appalachia and Cali Orange Bud. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and talkative. Blood Orange has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blood Orange, before let us know! Leave a review.
Blood Orange sensations
Blood Orange helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
