ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blood Orange Kush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Blood Orange Kush

Indica

4.5 28 reviews

Blood Orange Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 28 reviews

Blood Orange Kush

Blood Orange Kush is an indica-dominant cross of, as of now, the unknown or unnamed genetics Aota x Pinecracker and an unnamed OG. This plant has a bushy structure that doesn’t yield much, but the dense, trichome-covered nugs are prized for their bright terpene profile and heavy effects. Blood Orange Kush emits a bouquet of gas and tart citrus that fills the room and coats the palate. Its uplifting mental buzz and relaxing physical effects make Blood Orange Kush a solid option for consumers looking to abate minor pain and elevate mood.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

28

more reviews
write a review

Find Blood Orange Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blood Orange Kush nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Mother's Milk
Mother's Milk
More creativeLeafly flower for Pink Starburst
Pink Starburst
More THCLeafly flower for Grape Cookies
Grape Cookies
More sleepyLeafly flower for Blue OG
Blue OG
More focusingLeafly flower for Herijuana
Herijuana
More sleepyLeafly flower for Pink Cookies
Pink Cookies
More euphoricLeafly flower for God's Gift
God's Gift
More hungryLeafly flower for LA OG
LA OG
More euphoric
search by similar

Products with Blood Orange Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blood Orange Kush nearby.

Most popular in