Blood Star is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and uplifted. Blood Star has 16% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blood Star, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
