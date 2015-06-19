Bred by Jordan of the Islands in Canada, Blue Afghani is an indica-dominant strain that combines genetics from Blueberry and Afghani. Its stout plants produce dense, resinous buds that fill your nose with a sweet and spicy berry aroma. Next come the powerful full-body effects that keep you anchored in relaxation while pain, anxiety, and stress float away.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
46
Find Blue Afghani nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Afghani nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Blue Afghani
Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Afghani nearby.