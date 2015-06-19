ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 46 reviews

Blue Afghani

aka Blueberry Afghani

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 46 reviews

Blue Afghani

Bred by Jordan of the Islands in Canada, Blue Afghani is an indica-dominant strain that combines genetics from Blueberry and Afghani. Its stout plants produce dense, resinous buds that fill your nose with a sweet and spicy berry aroma. Next come the powerful full-body effects that keep you anchored in relaxation while pain, anxiety, and stress float away. 

Effects

Relaxed 74%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 48%
Sleepy 34%
Tingly 34%
Stress 40%
Depression 28%
Insomnia 25%
Pain 25%
Anxiety 25%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 20%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

46

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue Afghani
Strain child
Blueberry Waltz
child

New Strains Alert: Hawaiian Dream, Blue Afghani, Maui Bubble Gift, God’s Green Crack, and More
