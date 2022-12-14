Blue Apricot Sherbert
Blue Apricot Sherbert effects are mostly calming.
Blue Apricot Sherbert potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Apricot Sherbert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Sherbert and Orange Apricot. Blue Apricot Sherbert is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Apricot Sherbert effects include feeling tingly, aroused, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Apricot Sherbert when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and arthritis. Bred by Compound Genetics., Blue Apricot Sherbert features flavors like apricot, pine, and wood. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Blue Apricot Sherbert typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Apricot Sherbert, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Blue Apricot Sherbert
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Blue Apricot Sherbert sensations
Blue Apricot Sherbert helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 7% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blue Apricot Sherbert products near you
Similar to Blue Apricot Sherbert near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—