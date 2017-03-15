ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 150 reviews

Blue Crack

Blue Crack

This sativa-dominant hybrid takes after its iconic parents, 50/50 hybrid Blue Dream and classic sativa Green Crack. Blue Crack reflects a balanced blend of its parents, with an energetic head rush from the Green that is mellowed out and mentally expansive thanks to the Blue, proposing an apt rename of ‘Turquoise’. Although dense by appearance, this flower yields soft, airy buds and a sweet, smooth aroma with blueberry undertones. As a high-energy strain with moderate to long-lasting effects, Blue Crack is a popular choice for daytime medicating.

112 people reported 845 effects
Happy 56%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 46%
Focused 37%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 28%
Depression 26%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 27%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 8%
Headache 7%

Lineage

Green Crack
Blue Dream
Blue Crack

