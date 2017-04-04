ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 243 reviews

Blue Dragon

Blue Dragon

Thought to have originated in California, Blue Dragon is a cross of two classic strains, the indica-dominant Blueberry and sativa-dominant Sour Diesel. The flowers of this strain often turn dark purple and are covered in bright orange pistils and white trichomes. Blue Dragon is usually potent, giving consumers an intensely euphoric feeling and heavy body buzz. Its aroma and flavor are what you might expect given its lineage: equal parts sour fuel and sweet berry.

Effects

159 people reported 1338 effects
Happy 65%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 56%
Relaxed 53%
Creative 38%
Stress 49%
Anxiety 35%
Pain 30%
Depression 29%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 5%

Reviews

243

Find Blue Dragon nearby

Photos

Lineage

Blueberry
Sour Diesel
Blue Dragon
Purple Dragon
Products with Blue Dragon

