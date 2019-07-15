ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 13 reviews

Blue Dream CBD

Infusing CBD genetics into one of the most popular strains, Humboldt Seed Organization crossed Blue Dream with California Orange CBD. Mixing the euphoric high that’s adored by Blue Dream fans with a heavy dose of CBD makes this a wonderful therapeutic strain. Buds grow large with beautiful purple hues and the flavor is sweet with citrus and notes of pepper. This strain is great for Blue Dream lovers looking to explore the benefits of CBD.

Reviews

13

Jtadak
Member since 2019
Absolutely love this strain. Clear smooth high but depending on dosage it can definitely set you back in your seat if you want it to. I used to have extreme anxiety from smoking and now I use it to ease anxiety. Definitely my favorite strain.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
mugs9339
Member since 2017
Big fan of Blue Dream, so no surprise that the CBD version is also great. Mellow, clear headed high. Can still get tasks accomplished. Good way to ease into the day.
RelaxedUplifted
Betzalelmaggid
Member since 2019
I just started smoking again for the first time since 1994. I had stopped due to sensitivities to Thc and hallucinations. I made this my first choice for starting smoking again. Its a dream come true. For the first time in ages i am able to smoke again with no worries. I have also noticed after smok...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
danzigism
Member since 2019
Definitely the perfect day-starter. I've been trying so many different strains lately to help me with my software job. I tend to gravitate towards straight up Sativas but lately they've been too damn strong and truly meant to be a painkiller. For the sessionable toker that needs a little help dealin...
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
yoJB
Member since 2019
Yabba, dabba, do me a favor and invent a time machine so I can go back 10 years ago and gift myself the only strain I'll ever need for the rest of my life. As if Blue Dream wasn't already the perfect strain they had to mix in some CBD and really drive the strain to that next level of greatness. This...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Blue Dream
