Blue Galaxy is a classic combo of Middle Eastern genetics bred for their potency and resin production. With Afghani and Hashplant Haze parentage, this strain imbues the consumer with a metric ton of muscular weight and a hazy but pleasant mental state. Anticipate earthy aromas with latent sweetness. Blue Galaxy is ideal for combating insomnia, chronic pain, and nausea.
