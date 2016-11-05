ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 12 reviews

Blue Galaxy

Blue Galaxy

Blue Galaxy is a classic combo of Middle Eastern genetics bred for their potency and resin production. With Afghani and Hashplant Haze parentage, this strain imbues the consumer with a metric ton of muscular weight and a hazy but pleasant mental state. Anticipate earthy aromas with latent sweetness. Blue Galaxy is ideal for combating insomnia, chronic pain, and nausea.

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Hashplant Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Blue Galaxy

