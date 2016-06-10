DJ Short Blueberry and Mistress OG come together to form the potent indica-dominant hybrid strain known as Blue Kiss. Seductive and sweet, Blue Kiss elicits relaxation and anti-anxiety effects that are easy on the mind and calm on the body. Mistress OG may have semi-sedative overtones, but its Blue Dream parentage still offers a tangible euphoria that crests as the sedation fades.
