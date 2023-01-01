Blue Michigan
Blue Michigan is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Cookie and Pure Michigan. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a well-balanced combination of uplifting and relaxing effects. Blue Michigan is known for its moderate THC content, typically ranging from 15% to 20%. This makes it an approachable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a balanced and enjoyable high. Leafly customers report that Blue Michigan effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. This strain is often associated with enhancing mood and creativity, making it suitable for a variety of activities and socializing. Medical marijuana patients frequently choose Blue Michigan to address symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Its balanced hybrid nature provides therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Blue Michigan features flavors characterized by a sweet and fruity profile with hints of earthy undertones. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing effects and delightful aroma. The average price of 'Blue Michigan' typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking a well-rounded cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume 'Blue Michigan,' we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
