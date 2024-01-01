stock photo similar to Blue Ninja
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Blue Ninja

Blue Ninja is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Lights and Ninja Fruit. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blue Ninja is a strain that produces a fruity and floral flavor and aroma, with hints of blueberry and grapefruit. Blue Ninja is 19% THC and 0% CBD, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Ninja effects include feeling talkative, uplifted, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Ninja when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Ocean Grown Seeds, Blue Ninja features flavors like blueberry, grapefruit, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which contributes to the alertness and anti-inflammatory properties of the strain. The average price of Blue Ninja typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Blue Ninja is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Blue Ninja is best enjoyed in the morning or afternoon, as it can enhance mood and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Ninja, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Blue Ninja

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blue Ninja products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blue Ninja near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.