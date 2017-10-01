ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of Blue Lights

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.5 75 reviews

Blue Lights

aka Blue Northern Lights, Blueberry Lights, Blueberry Northern Lights, Northern Berry

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 75 reviews

Blue Lights

The fusion of Blueberry and Northern Lights, Blue Lights is an indica strain with a noteworthy THC content. This flower emits a blueberry pungency thanks to the Blueberry influence, and provides a combination of sedative and euphoric long-lasting effects. Although fitting for day or nighttime use, this strain may be the perfect choice for end of the day stress and/or pain relief.

Effects

60 people reported 409 effects
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 58%
Happy 50%
Sleepy 35%
Uplifted 35%
Anxiety 31%
Stress 25%
Insomnia 23%
Depression 18%
Pain 16%
Dry mouth 20%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 8%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

75

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Blue Lights

Products with Blue Lights

